Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Former Auburn quarterback Nick Marshall was arrested in Columbus on Thursday and is facing gun charges, according to authorities.

On November 9, an automatic handgun that had been ‘sawed-off’ was found on Marshall’s person, as well as his passenger, Lanequa Borders. They were arrested near 35th Street and River Road.

Borders and Marshall each face a possession of a machine gun charge.

Lanequa Borders
Lanequa Borders(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)

Marshall was cornerback for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2011 - Marshall and two teammates were dismissed from the team for an unspecified “violation of team rules.”

He transferred to a junior college - where he was starting quarterback in 2012. He then transferred as quarterback for Auburn in 2013 and led the Tigers to the National Championship - where they were defeated by the Florida State Seminoles. Marshall went on to play in the NFL. In 2017, Marshall was suspended four games for testing positive on performance-enhancing drugs. He was waived from the New York Jets in 2017.

Marshall has been in the Canadian Football League on the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ roster since 2018.

Marshall and Borders were supposed to appear in court Saturday, Nov. 11, but requested a continuance. They now have a court date set for November 14 at 9 a.m. Marshall is being held in the Muscogee County Jail with no bond status at this time.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect has been taken into custody following a domestic disturbance that prompted heavy...
Suspect in custody after domestic disturbance in east Montgomery
A single-vehicle crash in Pike County has claimed the life of a Brantley woman and left one man...
Brantley woman killed in single-vehicle crash
Dolly Parton recently revealed why she hasn't performed at the Super Bowl.
Dolly Parton says she declined to perform at the Super Bowl because she didn’t think she was ‘big enough’ to do it
Master Sgt. (Retired) Keisha Cheeks was born and raised in Alabama and served 20 honorable years.
Veterans Day photo gallery 2023
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

The Shoppes at EastChase will kick off the 2023 holiday season Friday with its ninth annual...
EastChase to kick off holiday season with 9th annual parade
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Helicopter crash claims the life of an Enterprise High alum
Earth will pass through debris from a comet named 55P/Temple-Tuttle, leading to the Leonid...
Leonid meteor shower peaks this Friday night
The Leonids won’t be the most amazing meteor shower of the year, but they will be worth your...
November's most noteworthy meteor shower peaks late this week