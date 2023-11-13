Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Gulf Coast system sends rain our way this week

Light to moderate rain is likely at times between late tonight and early Thursday
Tyler's Monday morning forecast
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dry weather will be with us throughout the day today. Unfortunately it’ll stay cloudy with only a peak or two of sunshine. Highs will come up a little into the upper 60s thanks to the lack of rain.

Rain is likely Tuesday through early Thursday.
Rain is likely Tuesday through early Thursday.(WSFA 12 News)

An area of low pressure will then slowly move by to our south along the Gulf Coast tomorrow through Thursday. This will send moisture our way, keeping skies cloudy and temperatures well below normal in the upper 50s to lower 60s tomorrow and Wednesday. By Thursday temperatures will head back into the mid-60s.

Rain is likely as well this week. However, models are still not in perfect agreement with respect to the coverage, intensity or duration of the rain. I’d look for bouts of steady light and moderate rain between early tomorrow morning and Thursday afternoon.

Rain is likely Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning.
Rain is likely Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning.(WSFA 12 News)

It will not rain that entire time, there won’t be any storms and there shouldn’t be any overly heavy rain. There will likely be plenty of time with rain actively falling though, so plan accordingly over the next few days. Total rain by the time the system moves away late this week will be 1-3″, with the highest totals in South Alabama.

Models are in pretty good agreement with shutting down the rain by sunset Thursday and keeping things mostly dry Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There are signs we could see a few showers with a passing cold front Thursday night into Friday -- we’ll update this part of the forecast as the week moves along.

Total rain this week will be 1" to as much 3".
Total rain this week will be 1" to as much 3".(WSFA 12 News)

Skies will remain cloudy Friday before we see a some sunshine during the weekend. Saturday will be the sunnier of the two days with clouds increasing during the day Sunday.

Temperatures will respond to the weekend sunshine and dry weather by rising into the upper 60s. I wouldn’t be completely surprised to see some spots reach 70 degrees a time or two between Friday and Sunday!

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect has been taken into custody following a domestic disturbance that prompted heavy...
Suspect in custody after domestic disturbance in east Montgomery
A single-vehicle crash in Pike County has claimed the life of a Brantley woman and left one man...
Brantley woman killed in single-vehicle crash
Dolly Parton recently revealed why she hasn't performed at the Super Bowl.
Dolly Parton says she declined to perform at the Super Bowl because she didn’t think she was ‘big enough’ to do it
Master Sgt. (Retired) Keisha Cheeks was born and raised in Alabama and served 20 honorable years.
Veterans Day photo gallery 2023
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

Tyler's Monday morning forecast
Tyler's Monday morning forecast
Rain, chilly temperatures and clouds will dictate most of the workweek.
A cloudy, wet and cool week
Tyler's Sunday evening forecast
Tyler's Sunday evening forecast
Tyler's Sunday morning forecast
Tyler's Sunday morning forecast