Gulf Coast system sends rain our way this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dry weather will be with us throughout the day today. Unfortunately it’ll stay cloudy with only a peak or two of sunshine. Highs will come up a little into the upper 60s thanks to the lack of rain.

An area of low pressure will then slowly move by to our south along the Gulf Coast tomorrow through Thursday. This will send moisture our way, keeping skies cloudy and temperatures well below normal in the upper 50s to lower 60s tomorrow and Wednesday. By Thursday temperatures will head back into the mid-60s.

Rain is likely as well this week. However, models are still not in perfect agreement with respect to the coverage, intensity or duration of the rain. I’d look for bouts of steady light and moderate rain between early tomorrow morning and Thursday afternoon.

It will not rain that entire time, there won’t be any storms and there shouldn’t be any overly heavy rain. There will likely be plenty of time with rain actively falling though, so plan accordingly over the next few days. Total rain by the time the system moves away late this week will be 1-3″, with the highest totals in South Alabama.

Models are in pretty good agreement with shutting down the rain by sunset Thursday and keeping things mostly dry Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There are signs we could see a few showers with a passing cold front Thursday night into Friday -- we’ll update this part of the forecast as the week moves along.

Skies will remain cloudy Friday before we see a some sunshine during the weekend. Saturday will be the sunnier of the two days with clouds increasing during the day Sunday.

Temperatures will respond to the weekend sunshine and dry weather by rising into the upper 60s. I wouldn’t be completely surprised to see some spots reach 70 degrees a time or two between Friday and Sunday!

