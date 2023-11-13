Advertise
Helicopter crash claims the life of an Enterprise High alum

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen R. Dwyer, 38, graduated from the high school in 2004.
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from left, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen R. Dwyer, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shane M. Barnes, Staff Sgt. Tanner W. Grone, Sgt. Andrew P. Southard and Sgt. Cade M. Wolfe.(U.S. Department of Defense)(U.S. Department of Defense)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A helicopter crash in the Mediterranean Sea on Friday claimed the lives of five U.S. Army Special Operations aviation Soldiers, including an Enterprise High alum.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen R. Dwyer, 38, graduated from the high school in 2004.

“We are heartbroken to learn that Steve was killed while in service to our country,” Mayor William E. Cooper said. “I was Assistant Principal when he was in high school and I remember him fondly. Let’s all lift up his wife, their three boys, his parents, sister and other family members and friends in prayer as they go through this unimaginable time.”

Dwyer died along with Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shane M. Barnes, 34, Staff Sgt. Tanner W. Grone, 26, Sgt. Andrew P. Southard, 27, and Sgt. Cade M. Wolfe, 24.

“May their family and friends find comfort in the fact that these men were serving and defending their country, providing a fine example for all of us of true patriotism. May God Bless their souls,” Cooper said.

The military’s European Command stated the soldiers were conducting an air refueling mission as part of military training on Nov. 10 when the helicopter went down.

According to the Department of Defense, there were no indications that the crash was a result of enemy or hostile actions.

The crash is currently under investigation by the U.S. Army’s Combat Readiness Center.

