Kickoff time set for 2023 Iron Bowl

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The game time has been officially set for the 2023 Iron Bowl.

The Tide and the Tigers will kick off Nov. 25 at 2:30 p.m. CST.

The 88th edition of the storied rivalry will be played at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The game will be televised on CBS.

