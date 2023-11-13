Advertise
Kickoff time set for 2023 Iron Bowl

The game time has been officially set for the 2023 Iron Bowl.
The game time has been officially set for the 2023 Iron Bowl.
By Andreya Ash
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The game time has been officially set for the 2023 Iron Bowl.

The Tide and the Tigers will kick off Nov. 25 at 2:30 p.m. CST.

The 88th edition of the storied rivalry will be played at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The game will be televised on CBS.

