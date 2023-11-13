Leonid meteor shower peaks this Friday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - November’s well-known meteor shower -- the Leonids -- will peak this Friday night into early Saturday morning. The Leonids won’t be the most amazing meteor shower of the year, but they will be worth your time!

In a typical year, the peak of the Leonids produces 10 to 15 meteors per hour given ideal conditions.

What are ideal conditions? Well, I’m glad you asked!

I recommend heading to a dark place away from city lights with a clear view in all directions. Give your eyes 30 minutes to adjust to total darkness, avoid looking at your phone and simply look up.

The Leonids peak this Friday night. (WSFA 12 News)

It’s key to be patient with meteor showers, though, because they can be fickle. While the overall rate is 10 to 15 meteors per hour, not every single hour will produce that number of meteors.

The Leonids zip through our night sky as Earth passes through debris left behind by comet 55P/Temple-Tuttle. Comet debris is what causes most of our meteor showers throughout the year.

This year’s Leonid meteor shower will have a minimal amount of moonlight present. That’s great news because moonlight washes out some of the meteors. So that’s a plus!

Clouds will break Friday night, which should provide good viewing conditions late. (WSFA 12 News)

Mother Nature also plays a role in how great a meteor shower is. If it’s cloudy then it’s very difficult to see the meteors. The current expectation is for skies to start cloudy Friday evening before turning partly cloudy during the overnight.

If I were someone who wanted to witness this year’s Leonid meteor shower, I’d venture out between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. to maximize my chance of having clear skies across Alabama.

