Montgomery mayor attends weekend events ahead of swearing-in

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This weekend was a busy one in Montgomery, especially for Mayor Steven Reed.

“I think it’s always important to try to get out and show not only what city government is doing, but find out how we can collaborate,” said Reed.

Reed was joined by Councilor-elect Julie Turner Beard to lead a beautification project at Wares Ferry Road Elementary School on Saturday.

Later that day, Reed attended the city’s Veterans Day Celebration at Riverwalk Stadium.

The mayor mingled with guests and discussed how to make Montgomery an even greater military-friendly community.

“Our goal now as a city is to make sure that we are collaborating with veterans right here each and every day to be a better partner,” said Reed.

Sunday, Reed concluded his busy weekend with being recognized during a service at Freewill Missionary Baptist Church where he was prayed over and anointed with holy water.

Reed will be sworn in for his second term Tuesday.

