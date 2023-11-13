Qualified 2024 candidates announced for Alabama’s US congressional districts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s Republican and Democratic parties have released their lists of qualified candidates vying for the United States House of Representatives.

The newly redrawn confessional map means the districts Alabamians voted in last time may have changed.

Here are the announced candidates for each of those districts.

REPUBLICANS

District 1 - Jerry Carl, Barry Moore

District 2 - Greg Albritton, Dick Brewbaker, Caroleene Dobson, Karla M. DuPriest, Wallace Gilberry, Hampton S. Harris, Stacey T. Shepperson, Belinda Thomas

District 3 - Barron Rae Bevels, Bryan K. Newell, Mike Rogers

District 4 - Robert B. Aderholt, Justin Holcomb

District 5 - Daniel Boman, Dale Strong

District 6 - Ken McFeeters, Gary Palmer, Gerrick Wilkins

District 7 - Christian Horn, Robin Litaker

DEMOCRATS

District 1 - Tom Holmes

District 2 - James Averhart, Napoleon Bracy, Jr., Merika Coleman, Anthony Daniels, Shomari Figures, Brian Gary, Juandalynn “Le Le” Givan, Jeremy Gray, Phyllis Harvey-Hall, Willie J. Lenard, Vimal Patel, Larry Darnell Simpson, Darryl “Sink” Sinkfield

District 6 - Elizabeth Anderson

District 7 - Chris Davis, Terri A. Sewell

The general election will be on Nov. 5, 2024.

