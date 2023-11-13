Advertise
Qualified 2024 candidates announced for Alabama’s US congressional districts

Federal judges approve new congressional map for Alabama
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s Republican and Democratic parties have released their lists of qualified candidates vying for the United States House of Representatives.

The newly redrawn confessional map means the districts Alabamians voted in last time may have changed.

Here are the announced candidates for each of those districts.

REPUBLICANS

  • District 1 - Jerry Carl, Barry Moore
  • District 2 - Greg Albritton, Dick Brewbaker, Caroleene Dobson, Karla M. DuPriest, Wallace Gilberry, Hampton S. Harris, Stacey T. Shepperson, Belinda Thomas
  • District 3 - Barron Rae Bevels, Bryan K. Newell, Mike Rogers
  • District 4 - Robert B. Aderholt, Justin Holcomb
  • District 5 - Daniel Boman, Dale Strong
  • District 6 - Ken McFeeters, Gary Palmer, Gerrick Wilkins
  • District 7 - Christian Horn, Robin Litaker

DEMOCRATS

  • District 1 - Tom Holmes
  • District 2 - James Averhart, Napoleon Bracy, Jr., Merika Coleman, Anthony Daniels, Shomari Figures, Brian Gary, Juandalynn “Le Le” Givan, Jeremy Gray, Phyllis Harvey-Hall, Willie J. Lenard, Vimal Patel, Larry Darnell Simpson, Darryl “Sink” Sinkfield
  • District 6 - Elizabeth Anderson
  • District 7 - Chris Davis, Terri A. Sewell

The general election will be on Nov. 5, 2024.

