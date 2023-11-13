Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

WSFA 12 News launches 24-hour weather channel

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is proud to announce the launch of a 24-hour streaming weather channel.

WSFA Weather Now will officially begin airing Monday at 6 p.m. Viewers can find it on the Watch Live tab of our website and mobile app, as well as on the WSFA app on streaming devices such as Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

The stream will feature live radar, FutureView of what the WSFA First Alert Weather Team expects in the near future, as well as current conditions and forecasts for central and south Alabama,

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect has been taken into custody following a domestic disturbance that prompted heavy...
Suspect in custody after domestic disturbance in east Montgomery
A single-vehicle crash in Pike County has claimed the life of a Brantley woman and left one man...
Brantley woman killed in single-vehicle crash
Dolly Parton recently revealed why she hasn't performed at the Super Bowl.
Dolly Parton says she declined to perform at the Super Bowl because she didn’t think she was ‘big enough’ to do it
22-year-old Daniel Williams had been serving a one-year sentence for theft at Staton...
Family wanting answers after inmate dies weeks after assault; ADOC investigating
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

More wet weather is on the way!
First Alert: Gulf Coast system sends rain our way this week
Monday might be mostly dry, but lots of wet weather is coming our way... Amanda walks you...
Monday might be mostly dry, but lots of wet weather is coming our way...
Earth will pass through debris from a comet named 55P/Temple-Tuttle, leading to the Leonid...
Leonid meteor shower peaks this Friday night
The Leonids won’t be the most amazing meteor shower of the year, but they will be worth your...
November's most noteworthy meteor shower peaks late this week