WSFA 12 News launches 24-hour weather channel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is proud to announce the launch of a 24-hour streaming weather channel.

WSFA Weather Now will officially begin airing Monday at 6 p.m. Viewers can find it on the Watch Live tab of our website and mobile app, as well as on the WSFA app on streaming devices such as Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

The stream will feature live radar, FutureView of what the WSFA First Alert Weather Team expects in the near future, as well as current conditions and forecasts for central and south Alabama,

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.