60th Annual Fall Outdoor Cascading Chrysanthemums display at Bellingrath Gardens & Home

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mum’s the word at Bellingrath in November, when the Gardens are decorated with the 60th annual Fall Outdoor Cascading Chrysanthemums display, the nation’s largest outdoor cascade chrysanthemums show. Guests may view thousands of mums in the flower beds from 8am to 5pm.

This year’s event is a fundraiser for the Children’s Hospital of Mobile. Bellingrath’s Marketing & PR Manager, Cassidy Smith, joined us today on Studio10 to tell us all about the fall beauty.

60th Annual Fall Outdoor Cascading Chrysanthemums

Bellingrath Gardens & Home

12401 Bellingrath Gardens Road, Theodore, AL 36582

November

For tickets and more info visit:

bellingrath.org

Facebook.com/Bellingrath/

Instagram.com/BellingrathGardens/

About Bellingrath Gardens & Home: Bellingrath Gardens & Home has been captivating visitors since 1932, offering stunning gardens and a rich historical experience.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.