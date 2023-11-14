Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Birmingham man creates wearable device to detect a drug overdose

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kyle Berman is in long-term recovery after struggling with addiction for years. After losing several people close to him, he decided something needed to change.

“The stark reality is that fentanyl isn’t going anywhere and we have to adapt,” said Berman.

Following the purchase of an Apple Watch, Berman was inspired by the technology and thought about creating a wearable device that could send an alert if someone was overdosing.

What he came up with was OD Revive. A wearable device that measures oxygen saturation in the blood - a main indicator of an overdose.

“We pinpoint that, identify it. That’s when the alerts will initially alert the individual and then it will be sent out,” said Berman.

Berman and his business partner are waiting for funding to bring the device to life. The device is patient pending and was a finalist at the Alabama Launch Pad Pitch Competition.

The device will be tested before it would hit the market. Berman said they will make sure it gets to the people who need it by working with organizations in the substance use community.

“So what I just want to do is make sure people are here long enough to have a second chance at recovery, and then we’re going to try to give them all the tools, resources available, federally, state, local that they can use to fund recovery as I have.”

Information on OD Revive can be found here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
A suspect has been taken into custody following a domestic disturbance that prompted heavy...
Suspect in custody after domestic disturbance in east Montgomery
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Helicopter crash claims the life of an Enterprise High alum
WSFA 12 News has launched a 24-hour streaming weather channel.
WSFA 12 News launches 24-hour weather channel
The Shoppes at EastChase will kick off the 2023 holiday season Friday with its ninth annual...
EastChase to kick off holiday season with 9th annual parade

Latest News

Children's Defense Fund program director Graciela Camarena poses for a photo in Pharr, Texas,...
Biden administration slow to act as millions are booted off Medicaid, advocates say
Some students factor state abortion laws into future college choice
Some students consider state abortion laws when selecting future college
FILE - First lady Jill Biden walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in...
Jill Biden will lead new initiative to boost federal government research into women’s health
Kelsey Hatcher and her husband Caleb Hatcher have busy lives already. They both work, and they...
Mom with double uterus pregnant in both: ‘Very, very rare’