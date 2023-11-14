Birmingham man creates wearable device to detect a drug overdose

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kyle Berman is in long-term recovery after struggling with addiction for years. After losing several people close to him, he decided something needed to change.

“The stark reality is that fentanyl isn’t going anywhere and we have to adapt,” said Berman.

Following the purchase of an Apple Watch, Berman was inspired by the technology and thought about creating a wearable device that could send an alert if someone was overdosing.

What he came up with was OD Revive. A wearable device that measures oxygen saturation in the blood - a main indicator of an overdose.

“We pinpoint that, identify it. That’s when the alerts will initially alert the individual and then it will be sent out,” said Berman.

Berman and his business partner are waiting for funding to bring the device to life. The device is patient pending and was a finalist at the Alabama Launch Pad Pitch Competition.

The device will be tested before it would hit the market. Berman said they will make sure it gets to the people who need it by working with organizations in the substance use community.

“So what I just want to do is make sure people are here long enough to have a second chance at recovery, and then we’re going to try to give them all the tools, resources available, federally, state, local that they can use to fund recovery as I have.”

Information on OD Revive can be found here.

