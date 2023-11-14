Bus company coming to Prattville

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A new, multimillion dollar bus facility is coming to Prattville.

Central States Bus Sales will build a 20,000-square-foot facility at the city’s West Industrial Park. The city says the Prattville Industrial Development Board agreed to sell the 8.67 acres for the appraised value of $240,000.

The Missouri-based company outfits school and commercial buses. The Prattville facility will handle school buses, along with military and municipal fleet buses. The site will not build buses but will outfit them to customer needs and provide contract maintenance.

Part of the Prattville project will bring the first electric school buses to the area through a partnership with Blue Bird.

The city says the expansion will cost between $2.5 million and $3.5 million and is expected to create 25 full-time and five part-time jobs.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.