Bus company coming to Prattville

Central States Bus Sales is building a facility in Prattville.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A new, multimillion dollar bus facility is coming to Prattville.

Central States Bus Sales will build a 20,000-square-foot facility at the city’s West Industrial Park. The city says the Prattville Industrial Development Board agreed to sell the 8.67 acres for the appraised value of $240,000.

The Missouri-based company outfits school and commercial buses. The Prattville facility will handle school buses, along with military and municipal fleet buses. The site will not build buses but will outfit them to customer needs and provide contract maintenance.

Part of the Prattville project will bring the first electric school buses to the area through a partnership with Blue Bird.

The city says the expansion will cost between $2.5 million and $3.5 million and is expected to create 25 full-time and five part-time jobs.

