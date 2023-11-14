Advertise
Capitol City Exotic Dog Showcase comes to Montgomery

Bully breed dog MGN photo.(Pxhere | Source: MGN)
By Allison Bolton
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Designer Dog Kennels and Headstrung Kennels is bringing their exotic dog showcase to Montgomery.

Saturday, Nov. 18, the Capital City Exotic Dog Showcase will be at the Union Station Train Shed showcasing English Bulldogs, French Bulldogs, and Exotic Bullies.

General admission is $20 per adult, $10 per dog, and kids are free. Gates open at 11 a.m. with the show starting at 12 p.m.

All breeds of dogs are welcome to attend. Canine attendees will receive a free Pup Cup, courtesy of Starbucks.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Hop For Hope Foundation’s Christmas Toy Drive.

For more information, contact Marcus Hopkins at macrr4l@gmail.com.

Capitol City Exotic Dog Showcase, presented by Designer Dog Kennels and Headstrung Kennels, brings some of the top bullies in the business.(Source: Capitol City Dog Show)

