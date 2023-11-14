City of Montgomery to swear in Mayor, City Council Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The City of Montgomery will officially swear in its Mayor and City Council Tuesday at the Montgomery Performing Arts Center.

Several events took place over the weekend to celebrate the city’s leadership, including a day of service, a brunch, and a worship service.

The swearing-in will happen at the Montgomery Performing Arts Center at 10:00. Following his swearing-in, Mayor Reed will share a message highlighting the community’s shared responsibilities to help Montgomery become a better place to live, earn, and learn.

Council members-elect Ed Grimes, Julie Turner Beard, Marche Johnson, Franetta Riley. “CC” Calhoun, Oronde Mitchell, Andrew Szymanski, Glenn Pruitt, and Charles Jinright will also take the oath of office. The new city council will also elect a president and president pro tem.

A Citizens’ Welcome Reception will follow at two at the City Hall Auditorium.

The day wraps up with an inauguration Gala at the Renaissance Hotel and Spa.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.