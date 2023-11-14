Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

College football season bringing big bucks to Alabama

With three weeks left in the regular season, tourism experts say the dollars raked in this year are significantly high.
By Erin Davis
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each fall college football brings in millions of dollars of revenue for Alabama. While the exact numbers aren’t in, the Department of Tourism expects an even bigger impact on the economy than last season. They credit more consecutive home football games for Alabama’s various teams this season.

“They come to these football games, they have to stay in hotels, they dine at our local restaurants, they explore the area, and they’re contributing to the tourism sector,” said Brooklyn Lundy with the Alabama Department of Tourism.

And the impact of football season is noticeable according to Brooke Kastner with Auburn-Opelika Tourism.

“As far as the number of people that are in the area, we have seen a little bit more of a spend from people, especially on the lodging side, that are spending a little bit more money staying an extra night,” said Kastner.

Restaurants and bars are the top industry impacted by travel and tourism spending. That’s according to the Department of Tourism’s 2022 Economic Impact Report. Restaurants are followed by transportation expenses and then hotels.

“We also do have a company that looks at credit card activity. So visitor spending in the area where they can kind of see who is spending money that is a resident and then who is a visitor,” said Kastner.

Tuscaloosa and Auburn aren’t the only cities that benefit from football season.

“Some of the cities that have smaller schools that have a football team or any sort of sports that really makes a big impact in the communities,” said Kastner.

With more teams joining the SEC next season, there could be more out-of-state visitors and revenue for the state.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect has been taken into custody following a domestic disturbance that prompted heavy...
Suspect in custody after domestic disturbance in east Montgomery
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Helicopter crash claims the life of an Enterprise High alum
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
A single-vehicle crash in Pike County has claimed the life of a Brantley woman and left one man...
Brantley woman killed in single-vehicle crash
22-year-old Daniel Williams had been serving a one-year sentence for theft at Staton...
Family wanting answers after inmate dies weeks after assault; ADOC investigating

Latest News

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and the members-elect of the city council will take the oath of...
Montgomery mayor, council to be sworn in Tuesday
Central States Bus Sales is building a facility in Prattville.
Bus company coming to Prattville
A new, multimillion dollar bus facility is coming to Prattville.
Bus company coming to Prattville
With three weeks left in the regular season, tourism experts say the dollars raked in this year...
College football season bringing big bucks to Alabama