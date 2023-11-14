Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

David Letterman to raffle off ‘Late Show’ marquee

FILE - David Letterman arrives at the premiere of "Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, With...
FILE - David Letterman arrives at the premiere of "Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, With Dave Letterman" on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Have you ever dreamed of owning a piece of television history?

Legendary late-night host David Letterman is offering regular folks a chance to own the original marquee sign from his talk show.

David Letterman is raffling off the "Late Show" marquee.
David Letterman is raffling off the "Late Show" marquee.(CNN Newsource)

The show aired from 1993 to 2013. This year marks the show’s 30th anniversary.

You can enter the sweepstakes by donating $10 or more at GiveawayDave.com through the end of the year. The donation benefits Habitat for Humanity, an organization Letterman has supported since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The winner will also fly out to New York City to be a guest on the Barbara Gaines show, which airs on YouTube.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Helicopter crash claims the life of an Enterprise High alum
A suspect has been taken into custody following a domestic disturbance that prompted heavy...
Suspect in custody after domestic disturbance in east Montgomery
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
WSFA 12 News has launched a 24-hour streaming weather channel.
WSFA 12 News launches 24-hour weather channel
FILE - The Hyundai company logo is displayed Sept. 12, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. Hyundai has...
Hyundai joins Honda and Toyota in raising wages after auto union wins gains in deals with Detroit 3

Latest News

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump stand on vehicles and the steps of the U.S....
Former Fox News reporter says in lawsuit he was fired after challenging Jan. 6 coverage
Source: CNN/KPIX/KGO/SAN FRANCISCO POLICE DEPT./SKETCHES BY VICKI BEHRINGER/CAPITOL...
GRAPHIC: Paul Pelosi tells jurors about attack in his home
Sale signs are displayed at an appliance store in Arlington Heights, Ill., Wednesday, Nov. 8,...
US consumer inflation eased in October, reflecting a cooling of price pressures
Palestinians line up for food during the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
Palestinians call for evacuation of hundreds of patients and newborns from Gaza’s largest hospital