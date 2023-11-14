Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Decatur’s mayor addresses the investigation in the shooting death of Steve Perkins

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling addresses the investigation into the shooting death of Steve Perkins...
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling addresses the investigation into the shooting death of Steve Perkins at the hands of police
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling addressed his absence at recent meetings and the police department’s internal review of Steve Perkins’ death on Monday.

On Thursday, Decatur Police Chief Todd Pinion released a statement on Facebook saying Decatur Police had completed its review of the officers who shot and killed Perkins.

A message from Chief Todd Pinion: My thoughts remain with the family and friends of Steve Perkins and all who have been...

Posted by Decatur Police Department Alabama on Thursday, November 9, 2023

Protesters have been in city meetings over the last several weeks, but Mayor Tab Bowling hasn’t been to a few. This led protesters to call for Chief Pinion’s and Mayor Bowling’s resignations.

On Monday night Mayor Bowling was in attendance. He says he missed the last city meetings because he has been out of town. He then laid out how the process for investigating Decatur officers happens. Step-by-step he reiterated what Chief Pinion had said on Thursday. Two private hearings will be held to determine the fate of the officers involved in Steve Perkins death. Mayor Bowling says the only personnel meeting the public may attend would happen if one of the officers appealed a decision made by the mayor.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Helicopter crash claims the life of an Enterprise High alum
A suspect has been taken into custody following a domestic disturbance that prompted heavy...
Suspect in custody after domestic disturbance in east Montgomery
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
WSFA 12 News has launched a 24-hour streaming weather channel.
WSFA 12 News launches 24-hour weather channel
FILE - The Hyundai company logo is displayed Sept. 12, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. Hyundai has...
Hyundai joins Honda and Toyota in raising wages after auto union wins gains in deals with Detroit 3

Latest News

Young secret Santa from Indiana works to bring holiday cheer this year
City of Montgomery to swear in Mayor, City Council Tuesday
Montgomery Mayor, city council members-elect to take oath of office today
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.
City of Montgomery to swear in Mayor, City Council Tuesday