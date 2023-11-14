First Alert: Rain moves in today, lingers into Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An area of low pressure will slowly move over the northern Gulf of Mexico... between now and Thursday it will bring multiple rounds of rain to central and south Alabama. Not only will it send beneficial moisture our way, but it will keep the sky cloudy and temperatures get stuck below normal in the 60s today and the upper 50s tomorrow. By Thursday temperatures will head back into the mid 60s.

Rain is likely as the area of low pressure moves by; coverage of light to at times moderate rain will increase through the day today from the south.

Those north of Montgomery may not see much today, but there is a higher coverage of wet weather anticipated tonight!

Widespread soaking rain is expected tonight and tomorrow. (WSFA 12 News)

Additional soaking rain is likely for everyone this evening and tonight with a higher coverage of moderate rain. More steady rain will fall tomorrow and tomorrow night before ending early Thursday.

It will not rain every minute of the next 48+ hours, there won’t be any storms and there shouldn’t be any overly heavy rain. There will be plenty of time with rain actively falling though, so plan accordingly if you’re heading out. Total rain by the time the system moves away will be 1-2″, with the highest totals in our southern counties.

Rain is likely today through early Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

Models are in pretty good agreement with shutting down the rain early Thursday afternoon and keeping things mostly dry Friday through Monday. It’s possible we could see a few isolated showers with a passing cold front Friday and Friday night.

The sky will remain mostly cloudy Friday before we see sunshine return for the weekend. Saturday will end up partly cloudy and Sunday mostly sunny. Clouds then increase Sunday night ahead of our next cold front that will bring more rain to the state early next week... likely late Monday and Tuesday.

The weekend will be sunnier and drier with highs in the upper 60s. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will respond to the weekend sunshine and dry weather by rising into the upper 60s. I actually wouldn’t be completely surprised to see some spots reach 70 degrees a time or two between Friday and Sunday!

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.