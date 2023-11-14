Advertise
Kevin James coming to the Alabama Theatre

Kevin James
Kevin James(Red Mountain Entertainment)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Actor and comedian Kevin James is coming to Birmingham.

James’ “Owls Don’t Walk Tour” will be at the Alabama Theatre February 29. Tickets go on sale November 17 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

James starred in the sitcom “King of Queens” for 9 seasons which earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

He also starred in, and executive produced “The Crew”, a sitcom set in the world of NASCAR and is currently developing a single camera comedy.

