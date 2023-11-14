Selma’s Gunnar Henderson wins American League Rookie of the Year

BALTIMORE, Md. (WSFA) - Selma native and Morgan Academy standout Gunnar Henderson has been named the 2023 American League Rookie of the Year.

The announcement was made Monday night on the MLB Network a week after Henderson won the AL Silver Slugger Award.

Henderson led all AL rookies in home runs with 28. He also led all rookies in triples (9), RBIs (82) and runs scored (100). Over the course of the season, he hit .255 while collecting 66 extra-base hits.

The 2023 Jackie Robinson AL Rookie of the Year Award winner is Gunnar Henderson of the @Orioles! pic.twitter.com/rEcM84OKwK — MLB (@MLB) November 13, 2023

He made his MLB debut in 2022, and in that game, he hit a home run for his first major league hit. He went on to play 34 games over the course of 2022, hitting .259 with four home runs.

On the defensive side of the ball, Henderson totaled 10 defensive runs saved, ranking him third among AL shortstops.

It’s safe to say that the man from Selma was instrumental in helping lead the Orioles to 101 wins and the postseason for the first time since 2016. This also marks the first time an Oriole has won Rookie of the Year since 1989.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.