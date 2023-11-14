Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Selma’s Gunnar Henderson wins American League Rookie of the Year

Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson runs the bases after hitting a home run against the New...
Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson runs the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of a baseball game May 23, 2023, in New York. Henderson was a unanimous pick for American League Rookie of the Year on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, after a stellar all-around season that helped push the franchise to a 101-win season. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By James Hayes
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE, Md. (WSFA) - Selma native and Morgan Academy standout Gunnar Henderson has been named the 2023 American League Rookie of the Year.

The announcement was made Monday night on the MLB Network a week after Henderson won the AL Silver Slugger Award.

Henderson led all AL rookies in home runs with 28. He also led all rookies in triples (9), RBIs (82) and runs scored (100). Over the course of the season, he hit .255 while collecting 66 extra-base hits.

He made his MLB debut in 2022, and in that game, he hit a home run for his first major league hit. He went on to play 34 games over the course of 2022, hitting .259 with four home runs.

On the defensive side of the ball, Henderson totaled 10 defensive runs saved, ranking him third among AL shortstops.

It’s safe to say that the man from Selma was instrumental in helping lead the Orioles to 101 wins and the postseason for the first time since 2016. This also marks the first time an Oriole has won Rookie of the Year since 1989.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Helicopter crash claims the life of an Enterprise High alum
A suspect has been taken into custody following a domestic disturbance that prompted heavy...
Suspect in custody after domestic disturbance in east Montgomery
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
WSFA 12 News has launched a 24-hour streaming weather channel.
WSFA 12 News launches 24-hour weather channel
FILE - The Hyundai company logo is displayed Sept. 12, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. Hyundai has...
Hyundai joins Honda and Toyota in raising wages after auto union wins gains in deals with Detroit 3

Latest News

Holtville High School's Jason Franklin to retire
Holtville High School's Jason Franklin to retire
Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Week 12 Fever Athlete of the Week nominees announced
The Fever Athlete of the Week nominees for week 12 have been announced.
Week 12 Fever Athlete of the Week nominees announced
The game time has been officially set for the 2023 Iron Bowl.
Kickoff time set for 2023 Iron Bowl