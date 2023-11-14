Tarrant mayor places police chief on administrative leave after I-59 shootout

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tarrant Police Chief was put on administrative leave after the I-59 shootout that occurred late Friday afternoon.

According to Tarrant Mayor, Wayman Newton, he placed Police Chief, Wendell Major on administrative leave, in part due to decisions that may have affected the response to the shootout on I-59 in Birmingham.

WBRC spoke with both the Tarrant mayor and the Tarrant police chief about the instance and it gets a bit complicated, stemming from what agency the Tarrant dispatchers are under.

Chief Major says it started at the end of October when Mayor Newton told him the city would be transferring their dispatchers from the police department to the fire department. He explained that under police they had access to a criminal database called NCIC that connects law enforcement across the country.

Chief Major added that when the transfer was made official last week the dispatchers no longer had access to NCIC.

“It sounds like there was no plan put in place about maintaining the functions of the dispatch office when they were transferred from the police department to the fire department,” said Major.

Mayor Newton said there was a plan for the transition: requesting someone to be made a liaison between the police department and the dispatchers.

On Friday, some people stole a car in Tarrant and the victims made a police report but that report never got entered into NCIC, according to Mayor Newton. He explained that the reported car ended up being the same one involved in the shootout on Interstate 59.

Mayor Newton says he believes that the situation could’ve been handled differently.

“The car was never entered into the database and so when the victims saw their car in another jurisdiction, when they went to call 911 that other jurisdiction checked NCIC and they saw the vehicle was not listed and so therefore, they were limited in what they could do -- the services they could provide until they were actually able to manually verify with our dispatcher that the vehicle was in fact stolen,” said Newton.

Chief Major noted that while the dispatchers couldn’t enter into NCIC anymore, his officers could have and should have, but they didn’t. At this point, he remains on administrative leave.

Mayor Newton says there were other reasons for placing Major on administrative leave, including his alleged inaction in pursuing criminal charges on the death of a 2-year-old child. Newton said the baby died as a result of a cocaine and fentanyl overdose back in July. He added that he has since contacted ALEA, requesting an investigation into the chief’s actions.

