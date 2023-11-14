Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Volunteers needed for Montgomery Zoo’s Serve Day

The Montgomery Zoo will hold its annual Fall Zoo Volunteer Serve Day on Saturday and they want...
The Montgomery Zoo will hold its annual Fall Zoo Volunteer Serve Day on Saturday and they want your help.(WSFA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo will hold its annual Fall Zoo Volunteer Serve Day on Saturday and they want your help.

The zoo is looking for volunteers to help with landscaping, trimming bushes, planting flowers, raking leaves, painting, and overall prepping the Zoo for upcoming events.

Zoo Serve Day is designed to engage the community in efforts to maintain the facility. The Zoo says volunteer commitment allows it to continue to improve and assist staff in daily operations.

The serve times available for Saturday, Nov. 18 are:

  • All day shift: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Morning shift: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Afternoon shift: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Groups, companies, families, and individuals are welcome to sign up.

Anyone age 12 and up is encouraged to volunteer. Volunteers 12 to 16 years old must have a chaperone or parent volunteer alongside them.

The Montgomery Zoo is unable to accept court-ordered community service.

For more information or to register for Zoo Serve Day, click here, or contact Bailey Glasgow at (334) 625-4930 or bglasgow@montgomeryal.gov.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Helicopter crash claims the life of an Enterprise High alum
A suspect has been taken into custody following a domestic disturbance that prompted heavy...
Suspect in custody after domestic disturbance in east Montgomery
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
WSFA 12 News has launched a 24-hour streaming weather channel.
WSFA 12 News launches 24-hour weather channel
The Shoppes at EastChase will kick off the 2023 holiday season Friday with its ninth annual...
EastChase to kick off holiday season with 9th annual parade

Latest News

Children's Defense Fund program director Graciela Camarena poses for a photo in Pharr, Texas,...
Biden administration slow to act as millions are booted off Medicaid, advocates say
Bully breed dog MGN photo.
Capitol City Exotic Dog Showcase comes to Montgomery
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
Alabama police said a 5-year-old girl died after she was found in a laundry hamper.
5-year-old girl dies after being found in home’s laundry hamper, police say