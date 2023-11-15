2023 holiday events across central Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The holiday season is right around the corner and many across our area are getting into the holiday spirit.

We’re compiling a list of parades, tree lightings, donation opportunities, and more.

Parades

holiday parade The Shoppes at EastChase “All is Bright”

Capital City Christmas Parade Christmas Parade

Tree lightings

Alabama State University’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Prattville’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

Family-friendly events

Holiday shows and performances

Holiday Candlelight Tours at the Governor’s Mansion at the Governor’s Mansion

“A Main Street Christmas” in Prattville

Other events, donation opportunities

WSFA 12 News’ 12′s Day of Giving

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Christmas Toy Drive

