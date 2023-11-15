2023 holiday events across central Alabama
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The holiday season is right around the corner and many across our area are getting into the holiday spirit.
We’re compiling a list of parades, tree lightings, donation opportunities, and more.
Parades
- The Shoppes at EastChase “All is Bright” holiday parade
- Capital City Christmas Parade
Tree lightings
- Alabama State University’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
- Prattville’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting
Family-friendly events
- Holiday shows and performances
- Holiday Candlelight Tours at the Governor’s Mansion
- “A Main Street Christmas” in Prattville
Other events, donation opportunities
- WSFA 12 News’ 12′s Day of Giving
- Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Christmas Toy Drive
