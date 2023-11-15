3 new Montgomery city councilors sworn into office

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three new Montgomery city councilors were sworn in at Tuesday’s inauguration.

District 2 Councilwoman Julie Turner Beard, District 4 Councilwoman Franetta Riley, and District 7 Councilman Andrew Szymanski will be serving their first terms on the Council.

The new members all have two things in common: they say they are excited about this opportunity, and they are ready to get to work.

“I’m ready to go to work,” said Beard.

Councilwoman Beard is filling the shoes of Brantley Lyons and her father, Billy Turner, who served the same district for three terms.

“I’m just ready to carry on this legacy and get this party started,” said Beard.

The stage was full of supporters when Councilwoman Riley took the oath from her sister.

“My entire family is here, my pastor is here, even my godfather,” said Riley.

Riley succeeds Audrey Graham, who served one term.

“It’s time for us all to get to work and unite everybody. It’s time to unite our council, our mayor, so everybody is able to work together,” said Riley.

“I’m originally from northeast Massachusetts, so I’m not a local Montgomerian so to have people come, I’ve had some cousins come out from California,” said Councilman Szymanski.

Szymanski is also a local business owner. He says the council has been welcoming to him and the other newly-elected members.

“The incumbents have been so wonderful and embracing the new councilors and we have been talking about some of the things that are of immediate need,” said Szymanski.

