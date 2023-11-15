Air Force symposium prepares military for missions in other countries

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -Maxwell Air Force Base kicks off a vital symposium Wednesday to explore issues and opportunities that prepare airmen for success in their military missions. The 8th annual Air University Language, Regional Expertise and Culture Symposium is hosted by the Air Force Culture and Language Center, which is considered the Air Force’s global Classroom.

This symposium provides a platform for academic discussion on topics like language, region, and culture education in the military. It’s stacked with a line-up of speakers and topics centered around how to best focus the efforts of airmen to develop the skills that are required of a global mission. It’s a three-day summit to give the members of our military their best chance at navigating other countries and cultures to carry out their missions successfully.

About 500 people are expected to attend. In honor of this symposium, Governor Kay Ivy signed a proclamation declaring November “Language, Regional Expertise, and Culture Month.”

For more information about the AU LREC Symposium, visit the website here.

