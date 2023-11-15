Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

ALEA: Interstate shootings becoming more common in recent years

ALEA: Interstate shootings becoming more common
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Following the recent shootout on I-59 in Birmingham, officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say that they have been noticing an increase in interstate shootings happening.

“It’s something that’s new,” said Sgt. Jeremy Burkett. “Traditionally, you didn’t see this type of activity... Within the last really 24 months we’ve seen this to be a more common occurrence.”

According to Sgt. Burkett, interstate shootings tend to start from either gang-related or road rage incidents that turn violent. He explained that oftentimes, people will spot a car and just start following it down the road.

“There’s some type of retaliatory act for whatever has been done to them,” said Sgt. Burkett. “They’ll get out in a more rural part of the interstate or portions of the interstate, get outside the incorporated city limits where they believe there may be less of a law enforcement presence and they’ll do these shootings.”

In terms of staying safe around interstate shootouts, Sgt. Burkett says the first thing you should do is call 911. “Don’t feel like you’ve got to take on a situation or try to address a situation and absolutely do not involved in your situation.”

He adds that having situational awareness is key. If you have to call authorities, Sgt. Burkett says that you need to be able to describe your location, including which interstate, mile marker, and exit you’re nearby.

Further, Sgt. Burkett says it’s better to put distance between yourself and an aggressive situation. He advised that if you see something suspicious, call 911 immediately.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sea surface temperatures near the equator in the East Pacific are well above normal.
Strong to historic El Niño possible through the winter
Alabama police said a 5-year-old girl died after she was found in a laundry hamper.
5-year-old girl dies after being found in home’s laundry hamper, police say
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
WSFA 12 News has launched a 24-hour streaming weather channel.
WSFA 12 News launches 24-hour weather channel
The City of Montgomery officially swore in its mayor and city council Tuesday.
Montgomery mayor, city council sworn in at ceremony Tuesday morning

Latest News

Literacy Act going into effect: Impact on students with learning disabilities
New Literacy Act raises concerns for students with learning disabilities
A number of advocacy groups are calling on Gov. Kay Ivey to halt Thursday’s scheduled execution...
Groups call on Alabama governor to halt Thursday execution
snow roads generic
How often Montgomery sees snowfall
Two years later: Residents to see new post office in Loachapoka
Two years later: Residents to see new post office in Loachapoka
Su Ofe
Remembering Su Ofe of Huntingdon College