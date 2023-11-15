ALEA: Interstate shootings becoming more common in recent years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Following the recent shootout on I-59 in Birmingham, officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say that they have been noticing an increase in interstate shootings happening.

“It’s something that’s new,” said Sgt. Jeremy Burkett. “Traditionally, you didn’t see this type of activity... Within the last really 24 months we’ve seen this to be a more common occurrence.”

According to Sgt. Burkett, interstate shootings tend to start from either gang-related or road rage incidents that turn violent. He explained that oftentimes, people will spot a car and just start following it down the road.

“There’s some type of retaliatory act for whatever has been done to them,” said Sgt. Burkett. “They’ll get out in a more rural part of the interstate or portions of the interstate, get outside the incorporated city limits where they believe there may be less of a law enforcement presence and they’ll do these shootings.”

In terms of staying safe around interstate shootouts, Sgt. Burkett says the first thing you should do is call 911. “Don’t feel like you’ve got to take on a situation or try to address a situation and absolutely do not involved in your situation.”

He adds that having situational awareness is key. If you have to call authorities, Sgt. Burkett says that you need to be able to describe your location, including which interstate, mile marker, and exit you’re nearby.

Further, Sgt. Burkett says it’s better to put distance between yourself and an aggressive situation. He advised that if you see something suspicious, call 911 immediately.

