ASU to host annual christmas tree lighting ceremony

Cherokee Co. NC
Christmas Tree file photo
By Allison Bolton
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News’ own Rosanna Smith will be the Master of Ceremonies this year for ASU’s annual Campus and Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

The tree lighting serves as the official kick-off event for the 99th Turkey Day Classic. The 30-foot tree will be fully lit and decorated with hand-made ornaments representing “Hornet Nation.”

“To make the event more representative of ‘O’ Mother Dear,’ we have obtained special clear ornaments that we have given to various University schools and organizations, so they may custom-design them in order to showcase themselves or what they represent at ASU - making our tree even more Hornet-centered,” explained Shani Crayton, ASU’s director of Brand and Marketing and one of the coordinators of the event.

ASU’s 15th President, Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr. will be the one to officially light the tree alongside honorary Master of Ceremonies Rosanna Smith.

The ceremony begins Thursday at 4:30 p.m. on the ASU Academic Mall, which is the green-space just off North University Drive. President Ross asks that all who wish to attend get to the venue a bit early so they don’t miss any of the seasonal fun.

In addition to students, faculty, and staff, the public is welcome and encouraged to attend with music and seasonal refreshments available for all attendees.

