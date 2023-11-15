Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Biotechnology plant in Auburn set to close in 2024, laying off nearly 100 workers

By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Al. (WTVM)- A bio-technology company in east Alabama is closing soon and nearly one hundred employees will be losing their jobs.

The company closing their site in Auburn is Thermo Fisher Scientific, a global company that cites an annual revenue of 40 billion dollars.

According to the Alabama Department of Commerce, Thermo Fisher Scientific notified them of closing the Auburn site on November 3. This closure puts 97 people out of a job.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining notification or WARN notice says Thermo Fisher will close January 2, 2024, but a company spokesman gave a different date in a statement sent to News Leader 9.

“Thermo Fisher Scientific continuously evaluates its global operations to identify opportunities to improve efficiency and effectiveness in meeting our customers’ needs. in alignment with this ongoing effort, we have made the decision to close the site in Auburn, Alabama, in May of 2024.

Decisions that impact colleagues and their families are never taken lightly. All impacted colleagues will receive job transition support to aid them in finding new opportunities.”

Thermo Fisher Scientific

According to the WARN notice database- 3,800 people have been laid off in Alabama so far this year.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sea surface temperatures near the equator in the East Pacific are well above normal.
Strong to historic El Niño possible through the winter
Alabama police said a 5-year-old girl died after she was found in a laundry hamper.
5-year-old girl dies after being found in home’s laundry hamper, police say
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
WSFA 12 News has launched a 24-hour streaming weather channel.
WSFA 12 News launches 24-hour weather channel
The City of Montgomery officially swore in its mayor and city council Tuesday.
Montgomery mayor, city council sworn in at ceremony Tuesday morning

Latest News

Literacy Act going into effect: Impact on students with learning disabilities
New Literacy Act raises concerns for students with learning disabilities
A number of advocacy groups are calling on Gov. Kay Ivey to halt Thursday’s scheduled execution...
Groups call on Alabama governor to halt Thursday execution
snow roads generic
How often Montgomery sees snowfall
Two years later: Residents to see new post office in Loachapoka
Two years later: Residents to see new post office in Loachapoka
Su Ofe
Remembering Su Ofe of Huntingdon College