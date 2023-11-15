First Alert: Rain lasts through midday Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An area of low pressure is slowly moving by to our south across the northern Gulf of Mexico. This will continue sending light to moderate rain our way today, tonight and at least the morning hours tomorrow. While it doesn’t rain ever moment of our Wednesday, additional wet weather is expected throughout the afternoon and evening...

Rain will be steady at times today with highs struggling to get to 60 degrees. (WSFA 12 News)

It will also keep things gray, damp, breezy, and chilly. Highs today will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s; lows tonight will be in the mid 50s. Add in a breeze of 10-20 mph and it will feel even colder outside.

That breeze will continue through your day tomorrow before relaxing as we head into Friday. Temperatures will rebound a little bit more tomorrow thanks to the rain ending for most of us by lunchtime or so... highs will reach the middle to upper 60s.

Once the rain ends tomorrow, things should be mostly dry through the weekend. The one exception will be a few isolated showers with a passing cold front late Friday and Friday night. These chances are only around 20% for now.

High temperatures will remain near or below normal. (WSFA 12 News)

Our sky will remain mostly cloudy Friday despite the drier forecast. Highs will make a run at 70° degrees by the afternoon.

Sunshine returns for the weekend with partly cloudy sky Saturday and mostly sunny conditions for Sunday!

Clouds will then quickly increase late Sunday into Sunday night ahead of our next weathermaker that will bring more rain to the state early next week... most likely Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon.

There doesn’t appear to be a thunderstorm or severe risk with this system, just more beneficial rainfall for the state of Alabama early next week. The good news is things should dry out for the day before Thanksgiving, Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.

Temperatures will reach the upper 60s this weekend, the mid 60s Monday and the lower 60s Tuesday.

Your early look at Thanksgiving paints a chilly picture as high temps may struggle to exceed 60°!

