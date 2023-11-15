Georgia takes top spot in latest College Football Playoff rankings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is a new number one college football team in the country after this past week’s games.

The Georgia Bulldogs jumped Ohio State to take the top spot after dominating a ranked Ole Miss, 52-17. The Buckeyes handily defeated Michigan State, an unranked Big Ten team.

“I think you look at the game, and y’all were just talking about the win last week over Missouri, the Mississippi game was tied 14-all and they go on a 38-3 run and kind of show their dominance and defense against a really strong Mississippi offense,” College Football Playoff Committee Chair Boo Corrigan told ESPN’s Rece Davis. “Looking at it, the resume and everything combined, we thought Georgia was the number one team this week.”

The rest of the top six teams remain unchanged with Michigan and Florida State, both undefeated, sitting at No. 3 and 4, respectively. The only other undefeated team in the country, Washington, is again ranked fifth followed by one-loss Oregon.

Alabama, who has won eight straight games since the loss to Texas in September, remains at No. 8 just behind the Longhorns.

“Again, we’re building this, right, in week 11 and we’re going to look at everything that’s happened to date, where they’re playing, etc.,” Corrigan said. “Winning matters, we talk about it every year as we go into this that winning games matters. A lot of really good teams, the top eight didn’t change as far as the actual teams that are in there, just a little bit of shifting. As y’all pointed out earlier, the head-to-head does matter.”

The Southeastern Conference has six teams ranked this week as teams get ready for non-conference play.

Missouri, coming off a 36-7 win over Tennessee, comes in at No. 9 while the Vols fall to No. 18. Ole Miss fell to No. 13 and LSU is sitting at No. 15.

College Football Playoff Rankings

Rank Team Record 1 Georgia 10-0 2 Ohio State 10-0 3 Michigan 10-0 4 Florida State 10-0 5 Washington 10-0 6 Oregon 9-1 7 Texas 9-1 8 Alabama 9-1 9 Missouri 8-2 10 Louisville 9-1 11 Oregon State 8-2 12 Penn State 8-2 13 Ole Miss 8-2 14 Oklahoma 8-2 15 LSU 7-3 16 Iowa 8-2 17 Arizona 7-3 18 Tennessee 7-3 19 Notre Dame 7-3 20 North Carolina 8-2 21 Kansas State 7-3 22 Utah 7-3 23 Oklahoma State 7-3 24 Tulane 9-1 25 Kansas 7-3

