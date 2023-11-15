Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Georgia takes top spot in latest College Football Playoff rankings

College Football Playoff Rankings
College Football Playoff Rankings(WBRC)
By Jeffery Winborne
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is a new number one college football team in the country after this past week’s games.

The Georgia Bulldogs jumped Ohio State to take the top spot after dominating a ranked Ole Miss, 52-17. The Buckeyes handily defeated Michigan State, an unranked Big Ten team.

“I think you look at the game, and y’all were just talking about the win last week over Missouri, the Mississippi game was tied 14-all and they go on a 38-3 run and kind of show their dominance and defense against a really strong Mississippi offense,” College Football Playoff Committee Chair Boo Corrigan told ESPN’s Rece Davis. “Looking at it, the resume and everything combined, we thought Georgia was the number one team this week.”

The rest of the top six teams remain unchanged with Michigan and Florida State, both undefeated, sitting at No. 3 and 4, respectively. The only other undefeated team in the country, Washington, is again ranked fifth followed by one-loss Oregon.

Alabama, who has won eight straight games since the loss to Texas in September, remains at No. 8 just behind the Longhorns.

“Again, we’re building this, right, in week 11 and we’re going to look at everything that’s happened to date, where they’re playing, etc.,” Corrigan said. “Winning matters, we talk about it every year as we go into this that winning games matters. A lot of really good teams, the top eight didn’t change as far as the actual teams that are in there, just a little bit of shifting. As y’all pointed out earlier, the head-to-head does matter.”

The Southeastern Conference has six teams ranked this week as teams get ready for non-conference play.

Missouri, coming off a 36-7 win over Tennessee, comes in at No. 9 while the Vols fall to No. 18. Ole Miss fell to No. 13 and LSU is sitting at No. 15.

College Football Playoff Rankings

RankTeamRecord
1Georgia10-0
2Ohio State10-0
3Michigan10-0
4Florida State10-0
5Washington10-0
6Oregon9-1
7Texas9-1
8Alabama9-1
9Missouri8-2
10Louisville9-1
11Oregon State8-2
12Penn State8-2
13Ole Miss8-2
14Oklahoma8-2
15LSU7-3
16Iowa8-2
17Arizona7-3
18Tennessee7-3
19Notre Dame7-3
20North Carolina8-2
21Kansas State7-3
22Utah7-3
23Oklahoma State7-3
24Tulane9-1
25Kansas7-3

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sea surface temperatures near the equator in the East Pacific are well above normal.
Strong to historic El Niño possible through the winter
Alabama police said a 5-year-old girl died after she was found in a laundry hamper.
5-year-old girl dies after being found in home’s laundry hamper, police say
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
WSFA 12 News has launched a 24-hour streaming weather channel.
WSFA 12 News launches 24-hour weather channel
The City of Montgomery officially swore in its mayor and city council Tuesday.
Montgomery mayor, city council sworn in at ceremony Tuesday morning

Latest News

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher yells to his players during the second half of an NCAA...
When it comes to football coaches, the SEC just means more impatience. 2 coaches fired already
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) works against South Alabama center Kevin Samuel (21) and...
Sears, Walters help No. 22 Alabama rout South Alabama 102-46
Montgomery Catholic beats Satsuma in flag football
Montgomery Catholic beats Satsuma in flag football
3 Marbury softball players sign to play college ball
3 Marbury softball players sign to play college ball