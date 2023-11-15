Holiday shows in central Alabama for 2023

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Everyone wants so do something festive and fun with the family for the holidays. Whether you’re a fan of the performing arts, or just want a nice way to have seasonal fun while kicking back and relaxing, central Alabama has an array of wonderful holiday shows that are fun for the whole family in 2023.

Cirque Dreams - Holidaze

Cirque Dreams, a Cirque du Soleil company, will be in Montgomery for one day with their holiday spectacular, Holidaze. The 90-minute show combines Broadway-style production with the modern circus arts into a whimsical family holiday spectacular.

The show’s original music score includes new twists on seasonal favorites such as “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and “Carol of the Bells.” Singers, dancers, penguins, toy soldiers, and reindeer invoke classic holiday memories to immerse you in childlike wonder.

The show will be Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Montgomery Performing Arts Center. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com and from the box office by phone or in person Tuesday - Friday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Montgomery Ballet - The Nutcracker

This year will be the Montgomery Ballet’s 51st production of The Nutcracker, with several showings at various locations around the state. Visit their website to find a showing near you.

Alabama Shakespeare Festival - A Christmas Carol

Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol returns to the ASF Stage! Watch the artists of the ASF bring the classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge to life on stage. The show will run from Nov. 16 - Dec. 24.

City of Prattville - Christmas Variety Show

The City of Prattville hosts a show that turns local talent into a holiday celebration. Performers from Prattville and surrounding communities will take the stage to showcase their talents to the public. Canned and non-perishable foods will also be collected at the event to benefit the Autauga Interfaith Care Center food bank.

The show will be at Doster Center on Dec. 14, starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free.

This list will be updated as new events are announced.

Know of a holiday show in the area that’s not on our list yet? Let us know so we can add it! Email us the event details at newstips@wsfa.com.

