Jemison Police looking for missing woman

Mary Elizabeth Hunton
Mary Elizabeth Hunton(Jemison Polic)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JEMISON, Ala. (WBRC) - Jemison Police are asking for help locating a missing woman.

Mary Elizabeth Hunton was last seen in the area of Hwy 155. She is described as 5′2′ and weighs 100 pounds. Hunton has blonde hair and green eyes.

Police said Hunton frequents the areas of Jemison, Clanton, Montevallo, Calera, Columbiana, Spring Creek, and Shelby.

Anyone who may come in contact with Hunton, notify Sgt. Jeff Manasco at 205-287-1526 or 205-576-6762

