Jemison Police looking for missing woman

JEMISON, Ala. (WBRC) - Jemison Police are asking for help locating a missing woman.

Mary Elizabeth Hunton was last seen in the area of Hwy 155. She is described as 5′2′ and weighs 100 pounds. Hunton has blonde hair and green eyes.

Police said Hunton frequents the areas of Jemison, Clanton, Montevallo, Calera, Columbiana, Spring Creek, and Shelby.

Anyone who may come in contact with Hunton, notify Sgt. Jeff Manasco at 205-287-1526 or 205-576-6762

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.