Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Jury convicts woman of fatally poisoning her friend’s water with eye drops

A jury convicted a Wisconsin woman of fatally poisoning her friend's water with eye drops and stealing nearly $300,000 from her. (WTMJ, FAMILY PHOTOS via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - A jury on Tuesday convicted a Wisconsin woman of fatally poisoning her beautician friend’s water with eye drops and stealing nearly $300,000 from her.

Jessy Kurczewski, 39, of Franklin, told investigators she gave Lynn Hernan a water bottle filled with six bottles of Visine in 2018, according to a criminal complaint. A Waukesha County jury found her guilty Tuesday of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of theft in connection with Hernan’s death, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Kurczewski’s attorneys did not speak with reporters following the verdict.

Hernan was found dead in her Pewaukee condo in October 2018 with crushed medication on her chest. According to a criminal complaint, Kurczewski called police and said her friend wasn’t conscious or breathing. Kurczewski said she was a family friend and had been checking on Hernan daily. She had said there was a possibility Hernan was suicidal.

The Waukesha County medical examiner ruled Hernan’s death a homicide after discovering tetrahydrozoline, an ingredient in Visine, in Hernan’s system.

When investigators told Kurczewski that Hernan was poisoned and the scene was staged to look like a suicide, she said it was what Hernan wanted and she must have staged her own suicide, according to the complaint. Kurczewski later told investigators she brought Hernan a water bottle loaded with six bottles’ worth of Visine, according to the complaint.

Detectives also eventually concluded Kurczewski stole $290,000 from Hernan.

Kurczewski is set to be sentenced Dec. 7. The homicide charge carries a mandatory life sentence. The theft charges each carry a maximum five years in prison.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
A suspect has been taken into custody following a domestic disturbance that prompted heavy...
Suspect in custody after domestic disturbance in east Montgomery
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Helicopter crash claims the life of an Enterprise High alum
WSFA 12 News has launched a 24-hour streaming weather channel.
WSFA 12 News launches 24-hour weather channel
The Shoppes at EastChase will kick off the 2023 holiday season Friday with its ninth annual...
EastChase to kick off holiday season with 9th annual parade

Latest News

Families and supporters of the around 240 people being held hostage by Hamas started a protest...
Israeli families march to demand government bring hostages home
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Woman injured in Louisiana Tech University stabbings dies, officials say
A man accused of a mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 pleaded not guilty by reason...
Suspect in Colorado supermarket shooting that killed 10 pleads not guilty
The Good Side: Breaking Down Barriers & Feeding the Hungry
The Good Side: Breaking Down Barriers & Feeding the Hungry
The Good Side: Breaking Down Barriers & Feeding the Hungry