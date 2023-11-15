Montgomery Meals on Wheels in need of holiday donations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While several canned goods sit inside the Meals on Wheels food pantry in Montgomery, some shelves are bare the month before Christmas.

“This time of year is when we look at the supplies that you can see gathered behind me, and we realize we have a need for certain items,” said Donna Marietta, CEO of Meals on Wheels Montgomery Alabama Metro Area.

Meals on Wheels volunteers go door-to-door year-round providing homebound seniors with food.

Come mid-December, some 500 homes are also expected to receive a special Christmas bag with hygiene items, nonperishable food and clothing to stay warm.

Marietta says they started stocking up in June, but some items are still lacking. She listed Individual bags of grits, hot chocolate, and oatmeal. She also mentioned canned tuna and chicken, as well as toothpaste.

Donations are accepted at the Meals on Wheels headquarters at 115 East Jefferson Street in Downtown Montgomery.

The holidays have a way of bringing many people together, but for others it is more difficult. It is especially tough for older Alabamians who feel isolated in their homes.

“They may be even more lonely and more isolated because everyone else is busy with their families,” Marietta said.

She says Meals on Wheels helps fill this gap. Volunteers delivering these Christmas bags provide seniors with a visit that many people may take for granted.

“It means so much on a holiday to get a special person come and wish them the best for the holidays,” she said.

People who would like to volunteer with Meals On Wheels to deliver Christmas bags can call 334-263-0532.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.