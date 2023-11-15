MPS gives update on new Capitol Heights Middle School

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Aging infrastructure has prompted multiple construction projects at Montgomery Public Schools, including a new Capitol Heights Middle School.

The new Capitol Heights Middle School will be located on Ann Street behind the existing Percy Julian High School, which will be torn down once its new building is completed.

Features of the new school, revealed a Tuesday night’s board meeting, include a state-of-the-art gymnasium, band room, auditorium, weight room and a 21st century media center.

The project is a part of the MPS Capital Improvement Program, which Executive Director of Operations Chad Anderson says addresses the system’s aging school buildings.

”Past projects included the westside facilities such as MLK, Catoma, Carver High School. Then you had eastside facilities with Park Crossing High School, Carr Middle School, Blount and Wilson. So now the time is for that central area of the city in the area in the system, and that includes Percy Julian and Capitol Heights and those areas to try to renovate and bring those back to life,” Anderson said.

Anderson said improved test scores have been linked to students being in a more modern learning environment.

Construction is expected to be completed by 2026.

