Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

MPS gives update on new Capitol Heights Middle School

More features for the new Capitol Heights Middle School have been revealed.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Aging infrastructure has prompted multiple construction projects at Montgomery Public Schools, including a new Capitol Heights Middle School.

The new Capitol Heights Middle School will be located on Ann Street behind the existing Percy Julian High School, which will be torn down once its new building is completed.

Features of the new school, revealed a Tuesday night’s board meeting, include a state-of-the-art gymnasium, band room, auditorium, weight room and a 21st century media center.

The project is a part of the MPS Capital Improvement Program, which Executive Director of Operations Chad Anderson says addresses the system’s aging school buildings.

”Past projects included the westside facilities such as MLK, Catoma, Carver High School. Then you had eastside facilities with Park Crossing High School, Carr Middle School, Blount and Wilson. So now the time is for that central area of the city in the area in the system, and that includes Percy Julian and Capitol Heights and those areas to try to renovate and bring those back to life,” Anderson said.

Anderson said improved test scores have been linked to students being in a more modern learning environment.

Construction is expected to be completed by 2026.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
A suspect has been taken into custody following a domestic disturbance that prompted heavy...
Suspect in custody after domestic disturbance in east Montgomery
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Helicopter crash claims the life of an Enterprise High alum
WSFA 12 News has launched a 24-hour streaming weather channel.
WSFA 12 News launches 24-hour weather channel
The Shoppes at EastChase will kick off the 2023 holiday season Friday with its ninth annual...
EastChase to kick off holiday season with 9th annual parade

Latest News

While several canned goods sit inside the Meals On Wheels food pantry, some shelves are bare...
Montgomery Meals on Wheels in need of holiday donations
Montgomery Meals on Wheels in need of holiday donations
Montgomery Meals on Wheels in need of holiday donations
MPS gives update on new Capitol Heights Middle School
MPS gives update on new Capitol Heights Middle School
Partnership provided free Santa pictures in Montgomery
Partnership provided free Santa pictures in Montgomery