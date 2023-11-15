Selma Sunday homicide suspect considered armed and dangerous

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Police are investigating a case of capital murder that occurred Sunday, the Selma Police Department said in a post on Tuesday.

On Sunday just before 3 p.m., the SPD responded to Vaughan Regional Medical Center about an unresponsive gunshot victim. The 32-year-old woman later died in the hospital.

The suspect, identified as Tramaine C. Walter, 33, of Selma, is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder. He is said to go by “Cmoe Carter Jr.”.

SPD says Walter has an extensive and violent criminal record and should be considered armed and dangerous.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could be helpful in this case, please contact the Selma Police Department at 334-874-2137.

