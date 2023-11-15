Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Two years later: Residents to see new post office in Loachapoka

Two years later: Residents to see new post office in Loachapoka
Two years later: Residents to see new post office in Loachapoka
By Justin Brown
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Something many people may not think about is how convenient it is to have a post office near to where you live.

For the residents of Loachapoka, they have been without a post office for the past two years. Residents have been traveling out of town to Notasulga or Auburn for postal services.

Many members of the community are thrilled, and Annette Okor says they’ve been waiting for it.

“One thing about it, it’s gonna come in handy. And then, plus, you don’t have to go all the way to Notasulga. It’s just going to be a blessing for the town. We do miss our post office in Loachapoka,” said Okor.

The foundation was laid back in early September and a lot of progress has been made since then. A modular building has been set in place and expected to be finished at the end of November.

The work left to be complete is ramp installation by the entrance and a restroom facility being added. Wallace Rowell says having a post office in town is much more convenient.

“I’m really glad it’s back because we’ve been having to go all the way to Notasluga just to get mail, if you have a post office box. But, I’m so glad it’s back,” said Rowell.

Ricky Holder is the mayor of Loachapoka and he says the city has not yet heard from the postal service, but it will definitely be open by the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sea surface temperatures near the equator in the East Pacific are well above normal.
Strong to historic El Niño possible through the winter
Alabama police said a 5-year-old girl died after she was found in a laundry hamper.
5-year-old girl dies after being found in home’s laundry hamper, police say
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
WSFA 12 News has launched a 24-hour streaming weather channel.
WSFA 12 News launches 24-hour weather channel
The City of Montgomery officially swore in its mayor and city council Tuesday.
Montgomery mayor, city council sworn in at ceremony Tuesday morning

Latest News

A number of advocacy groups are calling on Gov. Kay Ivey to halt Thursday’s scheduled execution...
Groups call on Alabama governor to halt Thursday execution
snow roads generic
How often Montgomery sees snowfall
Su Ofe
Remembering Su Ofe of Huntingdon College
Maxwell Air Force Base holding LREC Symposium