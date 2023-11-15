Two years later: Residents to see new post office in Loachapoka

LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Something many people may not think about is how convenient it is to have a post office near to where you live.

For the residents of Loachapoka, they have been without a post office for the past two years. Residents have been traveling out of town to Notasulga or Auburn for postal services.

Many members of the community are thrilled, and Annette Okor says they’ve been waiting for it.

“One thing about it, it’s gonna come in handy. And then, plus, you don’t have to go all the way to Notasulga. It’s just going to be a blessing for the town. We do miss our post office in Loachapoka,” said Okor.

The foundation was laid back in early September and a lot of progress has been made since then. A modular building has been set in place and expected to be finished at the end of November.

The work left to be complete is ramp installation by the entrance and a restroom facility being added. Wallace Rowell says having a post office in town is much more convenient.

“I’m really glad it’s back because we’ve been having to go all the way to Notasluga just to get mail, if you have a post office box. But, I’m so glad it’s back,” said Rowell.

Ricky Holder is the mayor of Loachapoka and he says the city has not yet heard from the postal service, but it will definitely be open by the end of the year.

