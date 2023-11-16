Advertise
2023 ‘Coats for Comfort’ campaign underway

Coats for Comfort
Coats for Comfort(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hundreds of people across the River Region will have to go out this winter without a warm coat.

Henig Furs, Jim Massey’s Cleaners, The Salvation Army, and WSFA 12 News are asking for your help to make sure that doesn’t have to happen.

We’re collecting new and gently used coats of all sizes to distribute during our 2023 Coats for Comfort campaign. For every 12 coats donated, Henig Furs will donate a brand-new coat to the Salvation Army!

You can drop off your coats at the WSFA studios, located at 445 Dexter Avenue, as well as at any Jim Massey’s Cleaners locations, and Henig Furs.

