2023 ‘Coats for Comfort’ campaign underway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hundreds of people across the River Region will have to go out this winter without a warm coat.

Henig Furs, Jim Massey’s Cleaners, The Salvation Army, and WSFA 12 News are asking for your help to make sure that doesn’t have to happen.

We’re collecting new and gently used coats of all sizes to distribute during our 2023 Coats for Comfort campaign. For every 12 coats donated, Henig Furs will donate a brand-new coat to the Salvation Army!

You can drop off your coats at the WSFA studios, located at 445 Dexter Avenue, as well as at any Jim Massey’s Cleaners locations, and Henig Furs.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.