Auburn Bass Fishing Club wins Major League Fishing School of the Year

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - This past weekend, the Auburn Bass Fishing Club won the 2023 Major League Fishing School of the Year title.

This marks the first time Auburn has won this title in its 16 years as a club. It’s a significant accomplishment for these collegiate anglers. In order to claim this title, it was crucial that the team was consistent on the water all season long.

“Auburn has been working to win this title every year, and we are finally recognized as the best team in the country. We are very happy to bring this title back to the plains and look forward to continuing to be the best school in the country for years to come,” said Blake Milligan, President of the Auburn University Bass Fishing Club.

During these fishing tournaments, the top two boats from each school receive points based on their finish. At the end of the season, the school’s best three events are counted towards the points total.

The Auburn Bass Fishing Club had their best finishes at the Harris Chain in Florida this past January, Lake Guntersville in April, and Lake Hartwell in South Carolina last month. Overall, the school finished with 1740 points to seal the victory by 26 points over their closest competitor.

