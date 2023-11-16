Changes to Alabama statewide No Burn order pending

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Forestry Commision states that they are set to release an update on Friday regarding the statewide No Burn order currently in effect.

The commision released the following statement:

“The Alabama Forestry Commission has been assessing rain accumulation and fuel moisture content across the state to re-evaluate the No Burn order issued on November 9th. Changes are anticipated for the weekend, but an official announcement regarding affected counties will not be released until Friday morning.”

