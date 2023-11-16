Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

City of Auburn unveils one-of-a-kind restaurant, indoor golf simulator, cocktail bar

Bunkers Auburn
Bunkers Auburn(Source: Bunkers Auburn)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Bunkers of Auburn held its grand opening yesterday in the City of Auburn.

The new restaurant was unveiled on Glenn Ave in Auburn near Auburn University.

Bunkers is an elevated cocktail bar, restaurant, and indoor golf simulator. Its beverage menu showcases unique spins on familiar cocktails like the Frozen Azalea, Bunkers Julep, and The Nitro Charged Espresso Martini.

Food Photography for Bunkers Auburn
Food Photography for Bunkers Auburn(Stacy K. Allen | Source: Bunkers Auburn)

The menu also showcases classic gastropub dishes like Tachos, The Bunkers Burger, Shrimp Tacos, Thai Chili Wings, and more. Bunkers will be open daily for lunch and dinner and brunch will be served on Sundays.

For game day entertainment, Bunkers has eight semi-private suites with comfortable seating that can be reserved for up to ten guests. The suites can be booked daily to experience the state-of-the-art immersive sports game simulators featuring golf, football, and more.

Food Photography for Bunkers Auburn
Food Photography for Bunkers Auburn(Stacy K. Allen | Source: Bunkers Auburn)

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 84-year-old woman in Alabama will soon be forced to pack her things and leave the house she...
84-year-old woman forced to sell home of over 60 years
File image
Selma Sunday homicide suspect considered armed and dangerous
Aubrina Mack disappeared on Aug. 15, 2006.
Montgomery mother disappeared while walking to the store 17 years ago
A number of advocacy groups are calling on Gov. Kay Ivey to halt Thursday’s scheduled execution...
Groups call on Alabama governor to halt Thursday execution
A few more showers possible now through Thursday, but a sunny and dry weekend is anticipated!
First Alert: Rain lasts through midday Thursday

Latest News

The holiday season is right around the corner and many across our area are getting into the...
2023 holiday events across central Alabama
Misty Copeland dancing.
Holiday shows in central Alabama for 2023
Christmas Tree file photo
ASU to host annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony
Members of the armed forces stood when their branch’s song played at this year’s Veterans Day...
City of Montgomery commemorates Veterans Day
Master Sgt. (Retired) Keisha Cheeks was born and raised in Alabama and served 20 honorable years.
Veterans Day photo gallery 2023