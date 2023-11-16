Advertise
Dry and warmer pattern settling in

There’s not much, if any, rain on the way through at least sunset Sunday
Tyler's Thursday morning forecast
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The area of low pressure we’ve been tracking this week is moving away across the northern Gulf of Mexico. This means things dry out after a few morning sprinkles in South Alabama.

It will remain breezy today with dry weather after a few morning showers.
It will remain breezy today with dry weather after a few morning showers.(WSFA 12 News)

The breeze of 10-20 mph will continue through your day before relaxing to around 5 mph tonight. Temperatures will rebound a little bit more today thanks to the drier weather with highs reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Things should actually be dry all the way through the weekend. The one very minor exception will be an isolated shower or two with a passing cold front Friday night. These chances are only around 10-20%.

Dry weather will be with us through Sunday.
Dry weather will be with us through Sunday.(WSFA 12 News)

Skies will be mainly cloudy tomorrow despite it being dry. Highs will still manage to reach the lower 70s by the afternoon. Sunshine returns for the weekend with partly cloudy skies Saturday and mostly sunny skies for Sunday.

Clouds will increase Sunday night ahead of our next weathermaker that will bring more rain to the state early next week -- most likely Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening. This exact forecast will be adjusted as we get closer!

There have been some changes with respect to this system. It now looks like it will move to our north and deepen enough to pump in sufficient warmth and instability to at least produce some thunderstorms. It’s still early, but we also need to pass along that parts of the Deep South may end up in a severe weather risk.

Rain and storms are likely early next week as a strong system passes through.
Rain and storms are likely early next week as a strong system passes through.(WSFA 12 News)

The good news is things dry back out for the day before Thanksgiving, Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. Temperatures will reach the lower 70s Saturday, the upper 60s Sunday, and be around 70 degrees early next week.

Your early look at Thanksgiving paints a chilly picture as high temps may struggle to exceed the 60-degree mark. In fact, Wednesday, Thanksgiving and Black Friday look chilly with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

