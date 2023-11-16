Advertise
Event schedule for Turkey Day Classic festivities

Alabama State University held a Christmas tree lighting ceremony as part of the Turkey Day Classic celebration.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University has events planned all week leading up to the big game against Tuskegee University next Thursday.

The 99th annual Turkey Day Classic festivities kicked off Thursday with a LEAD Speaker Series featuring Angela Yee, followed by a Christmas tree lighting ceremony hosted by WSFA 12 News anchor Rosanna Smith.

Here is the schedule for the rest of the week. More information and registration can be found here.

Monday

Black and Gold Day - Decorate your homes and businesses and/or wear black and gold. Share your pictures on social media with hashtags #TDC2023 and #ASUBlackGoldDay.

The Turkey Day Classic Kickback & Coaches Show will be at the Nest at the ASU Stadium at 5 p.m.

Tuesday

Official Turkey Day Classic kickoff party at the Nest at the ASU Stadium at 11 p.m.

Wednesday

Alumni Reunion Brunch - Celebrating the Classes of the 3s, 8s, and Silver Class of 1998 - John Garrick Hardy Student Center Ballroom - 10 a.m.-noon. Register here or call 334-229-4280. The deadline to RSVP is Nov. 21.

NAA mini-conference - Student Center Theater - Noon-2 p.m.

ISTAP annual meeting - Buskey - 3-5 p.m.

Pep rally at Hornet Stadium - 4-6 p.m.

Turkey Day Classic music fest with artists Jeezy, Jagged Edge, Juvenile, Shai and Sunshine Anderson - Acadome at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets at varietyent.net.

Thursday

Turkey Day Classic Parade - Hosted by WSFA 12 News anchors Sally Pitts and Rosanna Smith - Registration closed - Starting in downtown Montgomery at 9 a.m. Click here for route.

Pre-game block party - Harris Way at 11 a.m.

Hornet Walk - Harris Way at 11:30 a.m.-noon

Turkey Day Classic game between ASU and Tuskegee - ASU Stadium from 2-5 p.m. For game tickets, visit www.TicketReturn.com or call 334-229-4551.

