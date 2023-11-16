Event schedule for Turkey Day Classic festivities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University has events planned all week leading up to the big game against Tuskegee University next Thursday.

The 99th annual Turkey Day Classic festivities kicked off Thursday with a LEAD Speaker Series featuring Angela Yee, followed by a Christmas tree lighting ceremony hosted by WSFA 12 News anchor Rosanna Smith.

Here is the schedule for the rest of the week.

Monday

Black and Gold Day - Decorate your homes and businesses and/or wear black and gold. Share your pictures on social media with hashtags #TDC2023 and #ASUBlackGoldDay.

The Turkey Day Classic Kickback & Coaches Show will be at the Nest at the ASU Stadium at 5 p.m.

Tuesday

Official Turkey Day Classic kickoff party at the Nest at the ASU Stadium at 11 p.m.

Wednesday

Alumni Reunion Brunch - Celebrating the Classes of the 3s, 8s, and Silver Class of 1998 - John Garrick Hardy Student Center Ballroom - 10 a.m.-noon. Register here or call 334-229-4280. The deadline to RSVP is Nov. 21.

NAA mini-conference - Student Center Theater - Noon-2 p.m.

ISTAP annual meeting - Buskey - 3-5 p.m.

Pep rally at Hornet Stadium - 4-6 p.m.

Turkey Day Classic music fest with artists Jeezy, Jagged Edge, Juvenile, Shai and Sunshine Anderson - Acadome at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets at varietyent.net.

Thursday

Turkey Day Classic Parade - Hosted by WSFA 12 News anchors Sally Pitts and Rosanna Smith - Registration closed - Starting in downtown Montgomery at 9 a.m. Click here for route.

Pre-game block party - Harris Way at 11 a.m.

Hornet Walk - Harris Way at 11:30 a.m.-noon

Turkey Day Classic game between ASU and Tuskegee - ASU Stadium from 2-5 p.m. For game tickets, visit www.TicketReturn.com or call 334-229-4551.

