Juvenile in critical condition after Saturday shooting

Police lights file photo
Police lights file photo(WBRC FOX6 News)
By Allison Bolton
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile in Montgomery suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday, Montgomery police report.

MPD responded to the 5200 block of Sugar Pine Drive around 12:30 a.m. to find a juvenile suffering a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing. Police have not released any information on a possible suspect or motive.

