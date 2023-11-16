Advertise
Latex plant in Eufaula shuts down after funding issues
By Justin Brown
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Eufaula has a history of welcoming many manufacturing plants, particularly, plants producing latex products. Medical Industries of the Americas owns a 15-acre site at the Eufaula Industrial Park, but all production is currently stopped.

The plant opened in August of 2022, and production was stopped three months later in November. Philip Clayton is the Director of Economic Development at the Eufaula-Barbour County Chamber of Commerce. He says the plant had funding issues.

“From what we understand, they have not been able to secure operating capital to a level where they can operate continuously. I guess you could say their operations have been intermittent, as they have been able to secure operating capital,” said Clayton.

Medical Industries of the Americas’ plant made natural rubber products like latex gloves, condoms, hot & cold packs, surgical Scalpels and skin marking pens.

The company formerly signed paychecks for nearly 400 employees. Now, Clayton says, all of them have been laid off.

“What I understand is the majority of those people were temporary service employees. They terminate that contract with a temp service agency, and those employees are not afforded a severance package opportunity,” said Clayton.

Clayton says the community supports Medical Industries of the Americas.

The plant produces rubber products which are used and needed around the country. The city of Eufaula wants to see the plant re-open.

It just depends if the company can secure the funds needed to get the plant up and running again.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

