Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery cracking down on apartments for neglect, no business licenses

The city of Montgomery is again cracking down on apartment complexes that don't have business licenses.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The battle to crack down on apartment owners operating without business licenses and forcing tenants to live in poor conditions continues, despite previous efforts to bring them to compliance back in 2022.

Three apartment complexes will be brought before the Montgomery City Council for review during next Tuesday’s council meeting.

District 6 Councilman Oronde Mitchell has been getting numerous phone calls and messages from tenants in and outside his district complaining about the unlivable conditions.

“Either I’m getting an email daily, a phone call, through social media, they find any way possible to reach out to me to tell me about concerns and complaints that they are having in these apartment complexes,” Mitchell said.

Issues include mold, contaminated water, busted pipes or no heat and air, which tenants have claimed to contact management to repair.

Mitchell mentioned that part of the issue is there is an ownership change without any notice, which makes it harder for tenants or the city to contact them.

The city recently passed an ordinance that would require owners to send in a notification when they decide to sell their property to prevent investors from blind buying.

“Now when they notify the city, that gives me an advantage to reach out to them in say, ‘Hey, I want you to know what’s actually going on with this apartment complex,’” Mitchell said.

Mitchell advises tenants to keep a paper trail of the correspondence between them and their landlords, whether it’s phone calls, texts or emails, adding they can call 311 at the city of Montgomery to file a complaint, which is kept on record.

Those who are apartment hunting or buying the property should not trust the pictures online, but instead tour the property in person.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 84-year-old woman in Alabama will soon be forced to pack her things and leave the house she...
84-year-old woman forced to sell home of over 60 years
The sea surface temperatures near the equator in the East Pacific are well above normal.
Strong to historic El Niño possible through the winter
Alabama police said a 5-year-old girl died after she was found in a laundry hamper.
5-year-old girl dies after being found in home’s laundry hamper, police say
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
File image
Selma Sunday homicide suspect considered armed and dangerous

Latest News

Pam Bolden suspects her daughter, LaQuanta Riley, was kidnapped in December of 2003.
Mother of missing Montgomery woman turning anguish into action
Aubrina Mack disappeared on Aug. 15, 2006.
Montgomery mother disappeared while walking to the store 17 years ago
Montgomery cracking down on unlivable conditions at apartments
Montgomery cracking down on apartments for neglect, no business licenses
Mother of missing Montgomery woman turning anguish into action
Mother of missing Montgomery woman turning anguish into action