Montgomery mother disappeared while walking to the store 17 years ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - “I’ve lived all these years not knowing what happened to my child,” Wilie Lou Ollison said, “I know somebody knows something.”

Aubrina Nicole Mack, or “Nickie,” is described as a young, feisty and independent mother of two. Her dad said if she had any issues, she was going to figure things out on her own, from finances to fixing her own car.

“She kept a job, everything, she took care of her two children until the day she went missing,” said her father, Larry Mack.

Aubrina Mack disappeared on Aug. 15, 2006. At the time of her disappearance, she was living in a home on Central Street in Montgomery with her sister. She told several people she was walking up the street to the store that afternoon.

“Somebody knows something,” her mother said.

With no arrests or leads, Montgomery police have labeled this case as a missing person investigation. Her mother said police pulled surveillance video from the store and there’s no evidence to prove that she ever made it inside the building on Central Street.

Ollison said there’s also no evidence that her daughter got in a car with someone and left willingly.

The mystery on Central Street haunts Ollison. The family worries she was abducted.

“I’ve spent all these years not knowing what happened to my child. And one thing I know, she would never have left her kids. She would never have left her family,” she said at a balloon release for her daugher in August. “We’re just looking for help.”

Aubrina Mack was 21 at the time, and it wasn’t unusual for her to go walking up the street or to the neighboring street. Her two small kids at the time, Samiyah and Breanna, are now adults and help organize yearly meetups to remember their mother. While, they don’t remember much about her, they remember the love, and they hope someone remembers what happened that day in August.

“They never really knew their mother,” Larry Mack said.

“I hope one day I might come here and think that she’ll just walk up to me and give me a hug and say she needs me, so I just keep coming here because I still have belief that she out there,” her daughter Samiyah Clowney said at the August balloon release.

Anyone with information on Aubrina Mack’s disappearance is asked to contact the Montgomery Police Department.

