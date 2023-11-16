Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery murder suspect extradited from Kentucky

Javorski Barnes has been extradited back to Alabama from Kentucky to face charges for a Sept....
Javorski Barnes has been extradited back to Alabama from Kentucky to face charges for a Sept. 27 Montgomery homicide.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect in a Sept. 27 Montgomery homicide who was arrested approximately 350 miles north in the state of Kentucky has been extradited back to Alabama to face charges.

Javorski Barnes was arrested on Nov. 9 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, by the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force. He has since been returned to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he’s being held for the death of Dredrick Stokes, 29.

An investigation was opened after the Montgomery Police Department responded to the 2000 block of Zelda Road where they found Stokes dead. MPD identified Barnes, 35, as the suspect and put out a nationwide warrant for his arrest.

The motive of this homicide remains unclear as the investigation continues.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 84-year-old woman in Alabama will soon be forced to pack her things and leave the house she...
84-year-old woman forced to sell home of over 60 years
File image
Selma Sunday homicide suspect considered armed and dangerous
Aubrina Mack disappeared on Aug. 15, 2006.
Montgomery mother disappeared while walking to the store 17 years ago
A number of advocacy groups are calling on Gov. Kay Ivey to halt Thursday’s scheduled execution...
Groups call on Alabama governor to halt Thursday execution
A few more showers possible now through Thursday, but a sunny and dry weekend is anticipated!
First Alert: Rain lasts through midday Thursday

Latest News

Montgomery’s 908th Airlift Wing is in the middle of a major shift, moving from a fixed-wing...
908th Airlift Wing pilots move forward with training on MH-139 helicopters
Bunkers Auburn
City of Auburn unveils one-of-a-kind restaurant, indoor golf simulator, cocktail bar
This image provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows death row inmate Casey...
Alabama to execute man for 1993 slaying of friend’s father during robbery
Jawan Dallas
WATCH: Mobile County grand jury determines officers not criminally liable for death of Jawan Dallas