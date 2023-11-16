Montgomery murder suspect extradited from Kentucky

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect in a Sept. 27 Montgomery homicide who was arrested approximately 350 miles north in the state of Kentucky has been extradited back to Alabama to face charges.

Javorski Barnes was arrested on Nov. 9 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, by the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force. He has since been returned to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he’s being held for the death of Dredrick Stokes, 29.

An investigation was opened after the Montgomery Police Department responded to the 2000 block of Zelda Road where they found Stokes dead. MPD identified Barnes, 35, as the suspect and put out a nationwide warrant for his arrest.

The motive of this homicide remains unclear as the investigation continues.

