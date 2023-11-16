Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Mother of missing Montgomery woman turning anguish into action

LaQuanta Riley's mother has been living with the pain of her daughter's disappearance since 2003.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A missing child is any parent’s nightmare, and it’s one a Montgomery woman has lived with for nearly 20 years.

Pam Bolden suspects her daughter, LaQuanta Riley, was kidnapped in December 2003.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has released a new image of what Riley could look like today. Bolden says she saw it for the first time on Tuesday.

“Hopefully, someone, somewhere is watching and will hear and will reach out and give us the answers that we’ve been waiting on for more than 20 years,” Bolden said.

As she waits, the mother is turning her anguish into action. To help other families, Bolden created the Riley Relief Foundation. The group works to keep the faces of missing persons in the public eye.

They are also organizing “safety first” events in the Montgomery area. They are meant to teach families about stranger safety, emotional support for siblings and the tactics criminals sometimes use to abduct people.

An event is coming up on Nov. 17 at 2:30 p.m. at the Newtown Community Center in Montgomery.

“If I could save somebody that pain, then that’s what I want to do,” Bolden said.

There are several rewards for anyone with information on Riley’s disappearance. Her mother says they now total $15,000.

The Riley Relief Foundation is also actively working to plan a candlelight vigil for the 20th anniversary of Riley’s disappearance.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 84-year-old woman in Alabama will soon be forced to pack her things and leave the house she...
84-year-old woman forced to sell home of over 60 years
The sea surface temperatures near the equator in the East Pacific are well above normal.
Strong to historic El Niño possible through the winter
Alabama police said a 5-year-old girl died after she was found in a laundry hamper.
5-year-old girl dies after being found in home’s laundry hamper, police say
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
File image
Selma Sunday homicide suspect considered armed and dangerous

Latest News

Tenants have flooded Montgomery City Councilman Oronde Mitchell's phone and email with...
Montgomery cracking down on apartments for neglect, no business licenses
Aubrina Mack disappeared on Aug. 15, 2006.
Montgomery mother disappeared while walking to the store 17 years ago
Montgomery cracking down on unlivable conditions at apartments
Montgomery cracking down on apartments for neglect, no business licenses
Mother of missing Montgomery woman turning anguish into action
Mother of missing Montgomery woman turning anguish into action