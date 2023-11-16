Mother of missing Montgomery woman turning anguish into action

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A missing child is any parent’s nightmare, and it’s one a Montgomery woman has lived with for nearly 20 years.

Pam Bolden suspects her daughter, LaQuanta Riley, was kidnapped in December 2003.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has released a new image of what Riley could look like today. Bolden says she saw it for the first time on Tuesday.

#NEW This is an aged-up image of what LaQuanta Riley could look like today. The Montgomery woman went missing nearly 20 years ago.



#NEW This is an aged-up image of what LaQuanta Riley could look like today. The Montgomery woman went missing nearly 20 years ago.

“Hopefully, someone, somewhere is watching and will hear and will reach out and give us the answers that we’ve been waiting on for more than 20 years,” Bolden said.

As she waits, the mother is turning her anguish into action. To help other families, Bolden created the Riley Relief Foundation. The group works to keep the faces of missing persons in the public eye.

They are also organizing “safety first” events in the Montgomery area. They are meant to teach families about stranger safety, emotional support for siblings and the tactics criminals sometimes use to abduct people.

An event is coming up on Nov. 17 at 2:30 p.m. at the Newtown Community Center in Montgomery.

“If I could save somebody that pain, then that’s what I want to do,” Bolden said.

There are several rewards for anyone with information on Riley’s disappearance. Her mother says they now total $15,000.

The Riley Relief Foundation is also actively working to plan a candlelight vigil for the 20th anniversary of Riley’s disappearance.

