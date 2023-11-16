Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Nurse practitioners call on state to ease regulations to help more patients

It’s Nurse Practitioner Appreciation Week, but many of those in Alabama say changes to state...
It’s Nurse Practitioner Appreciation Week, but many of those in Alabama say changes to state regulations is something they would appreciate.(Photo Source: WLOX)
By Julia Avant
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s Nurse Practitioner Appreciation Week, but many of those in Alabama say changes to state regulations is something they would appreciate.

It takes a driven, decisive man or woman with a master’s degree to be a nurse practitioner.

“I can diagnose, treat, and prescribe,” said Leigh Anne Luna, a certified registered nurse practitioner.

Luna says many people don’t know the difference between a registered nurse and an NP. A nurse practitioner can, at times, take the place of a doctor.

“We are creating more access to healthcare, particularly in rural communities where people don’t have to drive 40, 50, in some cases even 100 miles to see a healthcare provider,” said Joyce Davis, former president of Alabama’s Nurse Practitioner Alliance.

Davis says NPs could help even more patients. If regulations allowed them more leeway when working in the absence of a collaborating doctor.

“In rural communities, there needs to be more autonomy for nurse practitioners because there are limited physicians to collaborate with,” said Luna.

However, Luna admits, nurse practitioners who are new to the field should still be subject to a doctor’s supervision.

“I do feel that new nurse practitioners, that are right out of school, I feel like they need that guidance for a year or two out of school,” said Luna.

Davis says altering the collaboration agreements would provide more work for NPs and would encourage more of them to stay in Alabama.

Davis also says the Nurse Practitioner Alliance of Alabama is currently working with legislators on the issue.

To learn more about the Nurse Practitioner Alliance of Alabama, click here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sea surface temperatures near the equator in the East Pacific are well above normal.
Strong to historic El Niño possible through the winter
Alabama police said a 5-year-old girl died after she was found in a laundry hamper.
5-year-old girl dies after being found in home’s laundry hamper, police say
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
WSFA 12 News has launched a 24-hour streaming weather channel.
WSFA 12 News launches 24-hour weather channel
The City of Montgomery officially swore in its mayor and city council Tuesday.
Montgomery mayor, city council sworn in at ceremony Tuesday morning

Latest News

The Air Force’s newest helicopter, the MH-139A Grey Wolf, lifts off from the flightline for its...
Montgomery’s 908th reaches milestones in transition to helicopter training unit
Three new Montgomery city councilors were sworn in at Tuesday’s inauguration.
3 new Montgomery city councilors sworn into office
51-year-old Arthur Turner.
Man arrested for murder after house fire in Oxford
The holiday season is right around the corner and many across our area are getting into the...
2023 holiday events across central Alabama