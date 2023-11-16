Prattaugan Museum launches new family history project, seeks families’ stories

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) -One of Prattville’s best sources of the area’s history is bringing several new projects to the city.

For decades, the Prattaugan Museum has been a place to find artifacts and objects pertaining to Autauga County’s history, things as Daniel Pratt memorabilia, local family history, Civil War room, and county artifacts. There is also genealogy information access available.

Now, the museum wants to expand on that. It’s launching a new project called “Keeping Our Stories Alive” - focusing on the spoken histories of the community. So it’s asking families to submit their stories, and then a select few of those families will be invited to the museum for official interviews that will be transcribed, published, and stored in the archives.

Families can email their stories to museum@autaugahistory.org.

The museum is also bringing in some new, rotating exhibits and sharing more information about its research room.

The Prattaugan Museum, located at 102 E Main Street in Prattville, is open Tuesday- Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to -2:00 p.m.

